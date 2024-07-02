Business Standard
NLC India records 22% growth in Lignite production in Q1 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
The Company has achieved 22.12% growth in Lignite production during Q1 of FY 2024-25 i.e. 61.72 LT produced when compared to Q1 of FY 2023-24 i.e. 50.54 LT.
The Company has raised its Coal production to 28.46 LT which is 5.27% growth during Ql of FY 2024-25 when compared to Q1 of FY 2023-24 i.e. 21.04 LT.
The Company has raised its Lignite and Coal production to 90.18 LT which is .98% growth during Q1 of FY 2024-25 when compared to Qlof FY 2023-24 i.e. 71.58 LT.
The Company's Gross Power Generation increased to 7,553.62 MU which is il.0.38% more than Q1 of FY 2023-24 i.e. 6,843.09 MU. This includes Renewable Power Generation of 546.63 MU as against 539.28 MU of Q1 of FY 2023-24.
Market capitalisation increased by 5.28% i.e. from Rs.228.10 price per share to Rs. 240.15 per share.
First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

