NMDC announces prices of iron ore effective 01 October 2024

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
NMDC announced that the prices of Iron Ore w.e.f. 01 October 2024 has been fixed as under:-

i) Lump Ore (65.5%, 10-40mm) @ Rs.5,750/- per ton.
ii) Fines (64%,-10mm) @ Rs.5,010/- per ton.

Note: The above FOR prices are inclusive of Royalty, DMF, NMET and exclusive of Cess, Forest Permit Fee, Transit Fee, GST, Environment Cess and other taxes.

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

