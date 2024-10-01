NMDC announces prices of iron ore effective 01 October 2024

NMDC announced that the prices of Iron Ore w.e.f. 01 October 2024 has been fixed as under:-
i) Lump Ore (65.5%, 10-40mm) @ Rs.5,750/- per ton.
ii) Fines (64%,-10mm) @ Rs.5,010/- per ton.
Note: The above FOR prices are inclusive of Royalty, DMF, NMET and exclusive of Cess, Forest Permit Fee, Transit Fee, GST, Environment Cess and other taxes.
