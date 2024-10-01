IIFL Finance and its subsidiaries receive ratings action from CRISIL

IIFL Finance announced that CRISIL has removed Rating watch with developing implications for IIFL Finance, IIFL Home Finance (HFC) and IIFL Samasta Finance (Samasta), both being material subsidiaries of IIFL Finance.
Further, CRISIL has also reaffirmed it's ratings and has assigned the outlook as Stable for Bank Loan Facilities, Non- Convertible Debentures and reaffirmed A1+ for Commercial Papers of IIFL Finance, HFC and Samasta.
