Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC increases prices of iron ore

NMDC increases prices of iron ore

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 8:50 AM IST

The state-owned iron ore miner informed that it has hiked prices of lump ore and fines, effective from 23 October 2024.

According to the latest update by the company, the prices for Lump Ore (65.5%, 6-40mm) have been set at Rs 6,350 per ton, while Fines (64%,-10mm) are priced at Rs 5,410 per ton.

Comparatively, the prices in effect from 1 October 2024, were as follows: Lump Ore (65.5%, 6-40mm) at Rs 5,750 per ton and Fines (64%,-10mm) at Rs 5,010 per ton.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

These new price adjustments reflect a jump of Rs 600 per ton for Lump Ore an Rs 400 per ton for Fines.

 

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. As of June 2024, the Government of India held 60.79% stake in the firm.

The state-owned miner's net profit (from continuing operations) jumped 20.25% to Rs 1,984.19 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 1,650.07 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations fell marginally to 5,377.80 crore in the June quarter as compared with Rs 5,394.66 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

The scrip slipped 4.54% to close at Rs 215.40 on Tuesday, 22 October 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

McDonald's, burger,

McDonald's quarter pounders linked to E coli outbreak, says CDC as 1 dead

Modi, Putin

PM Modi invites Putin to India for 2025 India-Russia Annual Summit

silver trading silver investment

Silver rate today: White metal has resistance at Rs 1,06,000; strategy here

Prashant Bhushan, advocate

Flare-ups in HP reveal Cong not immune to communalism: Prashant Bhushan

Stock market, Indian market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower signals GIFT Nifty; Asia markets climb

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 8:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon