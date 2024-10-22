FM approves creation of new CGM posts in five nationalized banks

The banks that will be getting these new CGM posts include Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, and UCO Bank.
In addition, the Finance Ministry has also approved an increase in the existing number of CGM posts in banks that already have them. This revision will raise the total number of CGM posts in all 11 nationalized banks from 80 to 144.
The decision to increase the number of CGM posts was based on a review of the business structures of the banks. The Finance Ministry noted that the new ratio will be one CGM for every four General Managers.
This move comes in response to demands from various banks and is also driven by the substantial growth in business, verticals, domains, and branch expansions. Sitharaman highlighted that the additional CGM posts will significantly enhance the administrative structure and efficiency of these banks.
