Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Logistics Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 11 cr

Mahindra Logistics Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 11 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Mahindra Logistics' consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 10.75 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 15.93 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 11.45% to Rs 1,521.10 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 1,364.76 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 4.97 crore in the September 2024 quarter as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 8.17 crore reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total expenses jumped 9.84% year on year to Rs 1,225.81 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 72.88 crore (down 0.99% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 12.20 crore (up 15.53% YoY) in Q2 FY25.

 

EBITDA was at Rs 66.4 crore in Q2 FY25, up 24% as compared with Rs 53.6 crore posted in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin remained constant to 4% in Q2 FY25.

The logistics solution providers revenue from supply chain management stood at Rs 1,441.43 crore (up 12.74% YoY) while enterprise mobility services was at Rs 81.12 crore (down 6.80% YoY), during the period under review.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD and CEO, Mahindra Logistics, During the quarter, we saw strong revenue performance with year-on-year growth of 11.5%.Our 3PL contract logistics, cross border and last mile delivery segments registered strong growth driven by account additions, new offerings and a stable cross border pricing environment. During the quarter, we expanded our offerings for transportation & green logistics.

We continue to expand the overall network, with new infrastructure expansions in the east to support warehousing, last mile and express segments, which should help drive future growth. With the upcoming peak in Q3, we have expanded capacity and resources in contract logistics and last mile delivery, having a seasonal impact on operating earnings in the quarter. A soft demand environment and operating conditions impacted the express business. We believeH2 will be stronger driven by the festive peak and impact of margin improvement programs across all the businesses.

More From This Section

Broader mkt underperforms; metal stocks under pressure

Broader mkt underperforms; metal stocks under pressure

FM approves creation of new CGM posts in five nationalized banks

FM approves creation of new CGM posts in five nationalized banks

Diffusion Engineers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Diffusion Engineers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Spectrum Foods spurts on inking pact with IHG for Pushkar Hotel project

Spectrum Foods spurts on inking pact with IHG for Pushkar Hotel project

City Union Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

City Union Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mahindra Logistics (MLL) is an integrated third-party logistics (3PL) service provider, specializing in supply chain management and enterprise mobility. The company serves over 400 corporate customers across various industries like automobile, engineering, consumer goods and e-commerce.

The counter declined 4.85% to Rs 468.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 500 pts, at 80,650; Nifty at 24,600; All sector indices down

Housing, Realty, Real Estate

100 land deals in first 9 months of 2024, Delhi NCR leads with 32% share

Wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar

Babita wanted to be WFI chief, exploited wrestlers' protest: Sakshi Malik

Jindal cement

Naveen Jindal group to invest Rs 2,160 crore to expand cement production

Hindustan Unilever

HUL Q2 preview: PAT likely to slip as margins weigh; Revenue to rise 4%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon