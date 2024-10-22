Business Standard
Diffusion Engineers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Diffusion Engineers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Unichem Laboratories Ltd, Talbros Automotive Components Ltd, Saurashtra Cement Ltd and Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 October 2024.

Diffusion Engineers Ltd spiked 17.14% to Rs 477.65 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82149 shares in the past one month.

 

Unichem Laboratories Ltd surged 14.30% to Rs 868.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25872 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4687 shares in the past one month.

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd soared 12.24% to Rs 328.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 85315 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12100 shares in the past one month.

Saurashtra Cement Ltd added 10.21% to Rs 119.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 73119 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19347 shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd advanced 6.71% to Rs 299. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18338 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8268 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

