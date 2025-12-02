Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NMDC iron ore production jumps 11% YoY in November 2025

NMDC iron ore production jumps 11% YoY in November 2025

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

NMDC reported an 11.09% rise in iron ore production in November 2025 to 5.01 million tonnes (MT), compared to 4.51 MT recorded in the same month of the previous year.

While the company's iron ore sales jumped 4.25% to 4.17 MT in November 2025, compared to 4 MT posted in November 2024.

Iron ore production in the Chhattisgarh division surged 9.48% YoY to 3.58 MT in November 2025, while sales declined 1.03% to 2.87 MT, compared to 2.90 MT in November 2024.

On the other hand, the Karnataka division saw a 15.32% YoY increase in production, reaching 1.43 MT in November 2025. Sales advanced 18.18% to 1.30 MT in November 2025, compared to 1.10 MT in November 2024.

 

NMDC is engaged in exploration and production of iron ore along with diamond production and sale of sponge iron and generation and sale of wind power.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 40.2% to Rs 1,698.86 crore on a 29.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,378.11 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of NMDC rose 0.90% to Rs 76.08 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

