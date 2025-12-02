Hindustan Construction Company update on proposed rights issue

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Hindustan Construction Company announced the terms of rights issue as under:Total number of Rights Equity Shares and Rights Issue size: 79,99,91 ,900 Rights Equity Shares each for an amount aggregating to Rs. 999.99 Crore (assuming full subscription). Rights Issue Price: Rs.12.50 per Rights Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 11.50 per Rights Equity Share) payable on application Rights entitlement ratio: The Rights Equity Shares are being offered on a Rights basis to Eligible Equity Shareholders in the ratio of 277 Rights Equity Shares for every 630 fully paid-up Equity Shares held on the record date. Record date: Friday December 5, 2025 for determining the shareholders eligible to apply for the equity shares in the Rights Issue.
Rights Issue period:
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Rights Issue Opening Date: Friday, December 12, 2025 Last Date for On Market Renunciation of Rights Entitlements: Wednesday, December 17, 2025 Last Date for Off Market Renunciation: Friday, December 19, 2025 Rights Issue Closing Date: Monday, December 22, 2025
Outstanding Equity Shares:Prior to the Rights Issue: 1,81 ,94,76,162 Equity Shares of the Company; Post Rights Issue: 2,61 ,94,68,062 Equity Shares of the Company
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content