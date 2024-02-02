Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NMDC iron ore production rises 8% YoY in Jan'24

Image

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
The state-owned miner's iron ore production grew by 8.1% to 4.54 million tonnes (MT) in January 2024 as against 4.20 MT in January 2023.
Iron ore sales in the month of January 2024 stood at 4.56 MT, registering a growth of 18.75% as compared to 3.84 MT recorded in the same period a year ago.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sequentially, the PSU miner's iron ore production grew by 1.34% and iron ore sales increased by 8.83% in January 2024 over December 2023.
NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. As of December 2023, the Government of India held 60.79% stake in the firm.
The company reported 15.73% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,025.07 crore on 20.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,013.98 crore in Q2 FY24 over Q2 FY23.
Shares of NMDC advanced 2.50% to settle at Rs 225.35 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Cinematic Extravaganza 'Ahuti' Concludes Thrilling Shoot

Actor Producer Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey Launch their Music Label Dreamiyata Music

Modicare launches the all-new Hemp Lab range, a holistic skincare solution for repair &amp; balance

Australia Market extends gain to sixth day

M.S Unnikrishnan replaces Alan Rosling as Chairman of the Board of Azure Power

Concord Biotech's Unit I receives Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency approval

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Dronedarone Tablets

TVS Motor Company records 23% growth in Jan sales

eClerx Services appoints director

Himadri Clean Energy acquires Himadri Future Material Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 8:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon