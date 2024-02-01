eClerx Services appoints director

With effect from 01 April 2024

eClerx Services has appointed Amit Majmudar (DIN: 00565425) as an Additional Director (till the next general meeting or for a period of three months from the date of appointment, whichever is earlier) designated as Non-Executive Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation, for a tenure of 5 consecutive years commencing from 01 April 2024 to 31 March 2029, subject to approval of the shareholders.