eClerx Services appoints director

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
With effect from 01 April 2024
eClerx Services has appointed Amit Majmudar (DIN: 00565425) as an Additional Director (till the next general meeting or for a period of three months from the date of appointment, whichever is earlier) designated as Non-Executive Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation, for a tenure of 5 consecutive years commencing from 01 April 2024 to 31 March 2029, subject to approval of the shareholders.
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

