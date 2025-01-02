Business Standard

NMDC records 5% YoY rise in iron ore production in Dec'24; sales add up to 3.91 MT

NMDC records 5% YoY rise in iron ore production in Dec'24; sales add up to 3.91 MT

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

NMDC has reported a 5.1% increase in iron ore production in December 2024, reaching 4.71 million tonnes (MT) compared to the production volume of 4.48 MT recorded in the same month of the previous year.

However, the company's iron ore sales have declined by 6.7% to 3.91 MT in December 2024 from 4.19 MT in December 2023.

The iron ore production in the Chhattisgarh division rose 4% YoY, while sales dipped by 12.2%. In contrast, the Karnataka division witnessed a 7.9% YoY increase in production and an 8.3% YoY rise in sales volume.

The company's cumulative production for the year up to December 2024 reached 30.77 MT, a 3.2% YoY decline. Sales for the same period stood at 31.80 MT, a slight 0.4% decrease compared to the previous year.

 

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. As of September 2024, the Government of India held 60.79% stake in the firm.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

