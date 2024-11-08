Noida Toll Bridge Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.83 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 179.38% to Rs 9.89 croreNet Loss of Noida Toll Bridge Company reported to Rs 5.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 179.38% to Rs 9.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9.893.54 179 OPM %28.61-11.86 -PBDT3.650.95 284 PBT-5.84-8.87 34 NP-5.83-8.88 34
