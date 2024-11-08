Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.71 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.91% to Rs 14.00 croreNet Loss of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reported to Rs 12.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 31.91% to Rs 14.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.0020.56 -32 OPM %35.3648.39 -PBDT-5.06-0.02 -25200 PBT-9.58-4.58 -109 NP-12.71-7.01 -81
