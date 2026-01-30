Friday, January 30, 2026 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Northern ARC Capital consolidated net profit rises 33.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Northern ARC Capital consolidated net profit rises 33.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 25.18% to Rs 721.14 crore

Net profit of Northern ARC Capital rose 33.25% to Rs 100.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.18% to Rs 721.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 576.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales721.14576.08 25 OPM %50.8853.63 -PBDT139.5499.91 40 PBT134.6694.04 43 NP100.7675.62 33

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

