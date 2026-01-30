Northern ARC Capital consolidated net profit rises 33.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.18% to Rs 721.14 crore

Net profit of Northern ARC Capital rose 33.25% to Rs 100.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.18% to Rs 721.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 576.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.721.14576.0850.8853.63139.5499.91134.6694.04100.7675.62

