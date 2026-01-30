Forbes & Company consolidated net profit declines 55.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 55.75% to Rs 17.80 crore

Net profit of Forbes & Company declined 55.89% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 55.75% to Rs 17.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.17.8040.2316.978.655.4113.464.8913.044.199.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News