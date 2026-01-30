Friday, January 30, 2026 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Essen Speciality Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales decline 12.69% to Rs 41.42 crore

Net loss of Essen Speciality Films reported to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.69% to Rs 41.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales41.4247.44 -13 OPM %-2.5626.18 -PBDT-1.5011.73 PL PBT-3.0910.28 PL NP-2.207.47 PL

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

