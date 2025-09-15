Monday, September 15, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Northern ARC Capital jumps on fresh brokerage coverage

Northern ARC Capital jumps on fresh brokerage coverage

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Northern ARC Capital surged 6.86% to Rs 263.15 on Monday after a domestic brokerage initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a price target of Rs 335.

The broker highlighted attractive valuations, noting the stock trades at 0.9 times estimated FY27 book value and 6.8 times projected FY27 earnings. It expects margin expansion to be driven by a rising share of direct-to-customer lending and a likely easing of interest rates.

Growth in the companys fund management and placement business is also projected to boost fee income and improve RoAs. Asset quality pressures in the microfinance segment are anticipated to ease from H2 FY26, with full normalcy expected in FY27.

 

The brokerage forecast a robust 39% earnings CAGR over FY26-FY27, underpinned by stronger earnings growth and improving return ratios.

Northern Arc Capital is a diversified non-banking financial company (NBFCs), offering a suite of solutions including lending, placements, and fund investments in key sectors like MSME financing, MFI, consumer financing, vehicle financing, affordable housing financing, and agricultural supply chain finance.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 13.31% to Rs 81.05 crore despite of 4.79% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 6054.33 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MSTC gains after bagging CPCB contract for EPR certificate trading platform

MSTC gains after bagging CPCB contract for EPR certificate trading platform

SEBI slashes exit load cap on MFs from 5% to 3%

SEBI slashes exit load cap on MFs from 5% to 3%

Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills

Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills

Classic Electrodes (India) jumps after securing Rs 17-cr order from Srinchal Fabricators

Classic Electrodes (India) jumps after securing Rs 17-cr order from Srinchal Fabricators

Nitco gains on bagging Rs 19-cr supply orders from Prestige & Lodha

Nitco gains on bagging Rs 19-cr supply orders from Prestige & Lodha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon