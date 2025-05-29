Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Northern Spirits standalone net profit declines 56.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Northern Spirits standalone net profit declines 56.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 43.78% to Rs 466.48 crore

Net profit of Northern Spirits declined 56.91% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.78% to Rs 466.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 324.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.62% to Rs 22.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 57.26% to Rs 1942.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1235.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales466.48324.45 44 1942.611235.31 57 OPM %1.352.64 -2.392.50 - PBDT3.496.94 -50 31.1422.52 38 PBT3.366.86 -51 30.8422.29 38 NP2.094.85 -57 22.9716.57 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hemisphere Properties India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hemisphere Properties India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Virat Leasing standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Virat Leasing standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 4.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 4.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit declines 82.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit declines 82.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon