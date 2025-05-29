Northern Spirits standalone net profit declines 56.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.78% to Rs 466.48 croreNet profit of Northern Spirits declined 56.91% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.78% to Rs 466.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 324.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.62% to Rs 22.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 57.26% to Rs 1942.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1235.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales466.48324.45 44 1942.611235.31 57 OPM %1.352.64 -2.392.50 - PBDT3.496.94 -50 31.1422.52 38 PBT3.366.86 -51 30.8422.29 38 NP2.094.85 -57 22.9716.57 39
