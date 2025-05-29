Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit declines 82.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 188.65% to Rs 56.46 croreNet profit of Chennai Ferrous Industries declined 82.08% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 188.65% to Rs 56.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.73% to Rs 4.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 60.58% to Rs 219.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 136.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales56.4619.56 189 219.06136.42 61 OPM %1.457.36 -3.084.38 - PBDT0.801.39 -42 6.735.88 14 PBT0.521.06 -51 5.634.74 19 NP0.191.06 -82 4.012.79 44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content