Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 4.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 85.15% to Rs 47.62 croreNet profit of Thomas Scott India rose 4.00% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 85.15% to Rs 47.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.74% to Rs 12.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 76.78% to Rs 161.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales47.6225.72 85 161.0391.09 77 OPM %13.8816.68 -12.0514.00 - PBDT5.914.42 34 18.1111.17 62 PBT5.683.99 42 15.8910.00 59 NP4.164.00 4 12.8010.02 28
