KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 50.40% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 22.74% to Rs 49.12 crore
Net profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) rose 50.40% to Rs 9.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 22.74% to Rs 49.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 40.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales49.1240.02 23 OPM %29.3225.36 -PBDT14.7410.75 37 PBT12.498.75 43 NP9.496.31 50
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

