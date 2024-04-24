Business Standard
Not necessary to activate countercyclical capital buffer says RBI

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has stated in a latest update that the framework on countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) was put in place by the Reserve Bank in terms of guidelines issued on February 5, 2015 wherein it was advised that CCyB would be activated as and when circumstances warranted, and that the decision would normally be pre-announced. The framework envisages credit-to-GDP gap as the main indicator, which may be used in conjunction with other supplementary indicators. Based on review and empirical analysis of CCyB indicators, it has been decided that it is not necessary to activate CCyB at this point in time, the RBI noted.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

