On 30 April 2024

Spandana Sphoorty Financial has approved the issuance of 5,000 Secured, Senior, Redeemable, Transferable, Listed, Rated Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs 1,00,000 each at premium of Rs 284 per debenture aggregating up-to Rs 50.14 crore on private placement basis. The deemed date of allotment is 30 April 2024.