Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of TVS Holdings approves acquisition of 80.74% stake in Home Credit India Finance

Image

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
The Board of TVS Holdings at its meeting held today, 10 May 2024 has inter alia, approved the acquisition of 88,09,45,401 equity shares of Home Credit India Finance (HCIFPL) (80.74%) from Home Credit India B.V., an entity based in Netherlands and Home Credit International A.S., an entity based in Czech Republic, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 554.06 crore.
HCIFPL is engaged in the business of providing unsecured loans and is one of the leading players in the consumer financing market and the personal loans segment.
HCIFPL reported an Assets under Management of Rs. 5,535 crore as of 31 March 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
During the year 2022-23, HCIFPL generated a turnover of Rs. 1,720 crore. Profit after tax of Rs. 80 crore and net-worth of Rs. 1,922 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Board of TVS Supply Chain Solutions approves conversion of loan to equity in its overseas subsidiary

TVS Motor register record high sales in Mar'24

TVS Holdings announces acquisition of balance stake in Emerald Haven Towers

TVS Motor showcases its electric scooter - TVS iQube at Makina Motoshow in Manila

TVS Supply Chain's Australian arm to pay AUD 6 mn for settling certain disputes

Repro India consolidated net profit declines 39.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit declines 2.34% in the March 2024 quarter

ECap Equities reports standalone net profit of Rs 171.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 95.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit rises 7.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon