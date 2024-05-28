NRB Bearings consolidated net profit declines 9.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.91% to Rs 284.61 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 154.77% to Rs 239.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.49% to Rs 1094.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1057.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of NRB Bearings declined 9.69% to Rs 31.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.91% to Rs 284.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 312.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.284.61312.441094.031057.1616.5920.5915.8916.6244.5159.40171.76178.9533.4748.94128.44138.1531.2234.57239.4393.98