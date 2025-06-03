Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Salona Cotspin Ltd, Universus Photo Imagings Ltd, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd and Sika Interplant Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 June 2025.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 37.08 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4598 shares in the past one month.

 

Salona Cotspin Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 300.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12782 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 149 shares in the past one month.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 276.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21897 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1464 shares in the past one month.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd rose 14.77% to Rs 1018.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40928 shares in the past one month.

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd jumped 13.86% to Rs 940. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68101 shares in the past one month.

Royal Orchid signs new property in Uttarakhand

KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Grasim Industries board approves Rs 1,000 crore fundraise via NCDs

Maruti Suzuki's production rises 1% to 195,882 units in May'25

Australian dollar had depreciated sharply in early April before rebounding, notes RBA minutes

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

