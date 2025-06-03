Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
3B Films IPO: Last day to apply! Check subscription status, GMP & key dates

3B Films IPO: Last day to apply! Check subscription status, GMP & key dates

3B Films IPO Day 3 update, subscription status: The offer is a fresh issue of 3.54 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 3.19 million shares

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

3B Films IPO Day 3 update, subscription status: Cast Polypropylene (CPP) and Cast Polyethylene (CPE) films marker 3B Films' initial public offering (IPO) has received a stellar response from investors so far. The SME offering, which opened for public subscription on Friday, May 30, was oversubscribed with 98,07,000 shares, against 64,08,001 on offer, leading to a subscription of 1.53 times around 12 PM on Tuesday, showed BSE data.

3B Films IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of 3B Films were trading flat at ₹50, on Tuesday, in the grey market. The GMP slipped from June 1, 2025, when the shares were trading with a ₹3 or 6 per cent premium at ₹53 per share. 
 

3B Films IPO details

Through this IPO, 3B Films aims to raise ₹33.75 crore. The offer is a fresh issue of 3.54 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 3.19 million shares. 

3B Films IPO: Important dates

Today, June 3, 2025, is the final day for subscribing to the offer. The basis of the allotment of shares will tentatively be finalised on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Shares of 3B Films are slated to be listed on the BSE SME platform, on Friday, June 6, 2025.
 
The company has fixed the price band at ₹50 per equity share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot consisting of 3,000 shares with an investment amount of ₹1,50,000. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹3,00,000 for two lots of 6,000 equity shares.

About 3B Films

Incorporated in September 2014, 3B Films is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of CPP & CPE films tailored to meet the diverse needs of the flexible packaging industry and high-end thermoforming applications. Its product portfolio includes a wide range of CPP films designed to address the specific needs of various industries, including food and beverage, clothing, flowers and other consumer goods. The company has expanded exports to countries like Dubai, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and several African nations.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

