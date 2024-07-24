NSE Emerge platform hits new milestone with 500th SME listing

NSE's chief business development officer, Sriram Krishnan, highlighted the achievement, noting the accelerated pace of listings. He stated that reaching 100 listings took over 5 years, but the last 100 companies were listed in just 6 months. This signifies the growing confidence in India's MSME growth story.

Since 2019, the market capitalization of the SME Board has seen a phenomenal rise, increasing from Rs 12,500 crore to nearly Rs 1,75,000 crore as of Tuesday. Krishnan also pointed out a positive trend SME issuers are increasingly looking to public markets for fundraising. The average size of an initial public offering (IPO) on the platform has nearly tripled, jumping from Rs 13.44 crore in FY 2019-20 to Rs 37.57 crore in the current fiscal year (YTD).

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), the country's leading stock exchange, celebrated a significant milestone on Tuesday with the 500th listing of a small and medium enterprise (SME) on its NSE Emerge platform. Prizor Viztech received the honor of becoming the 500th company listed on 22 July 2024.