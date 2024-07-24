VST Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Phoenix Mills Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 July 2024. Phoenix Mills Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp VST Industries Ltd lost 16.41% to Rs 3901 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 30198 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3918 shares in the past one month.

Phoenix Mills Ltd tumbled 5.02% to Rs 3599.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11857 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9583 shares in the past one month.

Bandhan Bank Ltd crashed 4.25% to Rs 187.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd dropped 3.32% to Rs 829.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10111 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9505 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd corrected 3.25% to Rs 1469.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32900 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

