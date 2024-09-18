NSE sets 2 Nov as record date for 4:1 bonus share issue

Shareholders who hold NSE shares as of 2 November 2024 will be eligible to receive four bonus shares for every one share they currently own. This bonus share issue was previously approved by the NSE board in May.

The NSE remains a private entity and is not publicly listed. Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) recently disposed of proceedings against the National Stock Exchange, its former officials, and others related to the exchange's co-location services. This effectively closes the matter.

