Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE sets 2 Nov as record date for 4:1 bonus share issue

NSE sets 2 Nov as record date for 4:1 bonus share issue

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has set 2 November 2024, as the record date for its upcoming bonus share issuance. This decision was made during the exchange's board meeting on 17 September 2024.
Shareholders who hold NSE shares as of 2 November 2024 will be eligible to receive four bonus shares for every one share they currently own. This bonus share issue was previously approved by the NSE board in May.
The NSE remains a private entity and is not publicly listed. Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) recently disposed of proceedings against the National Stock Exchange, its former officials, and others related to the exchange's co-location services. This effectively closes the matter.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Suven Life hits life high after positive result for its depression drug

Amazfit T-Rex 3

Amazfit launches rugged T-Rex 3 smartwatch with OpenAI powered AI assistant

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana

Chandigarh court issues notice to Kangana over upcoming movie 'Emergency'

valuation stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex slip into red after record highs; Financials surge, IT down

UK flag

UK inflation steady at 2.2% ahead of Bank of England's next rate decision

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon