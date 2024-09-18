Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd soars 5.29%, rises for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 205.33, up 5.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 108.14% in last one year as compared to a 28.01% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.95% spurt in the Nifty Auto. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 205.33, up 5.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 25476.3. The Sensex is at 83297.27, up 0.26%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has risen around 10.32% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25896.4, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 649.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 160.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 204.42, up 4.75% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up 108.14% in last one year as compared to a 28.01% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.95% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 142.41 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

