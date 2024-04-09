NSE SME Aluwind Architectural makes a good debut

Shares of Aluwind Architectural were quoting at Rs 47.25 on the NSE, a premium of 5% compared with the issue price of Rs 45.

The counter hit a high of Rs 47.25 and a low of Rs 45. About 19.38 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Aluwind Architectural's IPO was subscribed 7.89 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 March 2024 and it closed on 4 April 2024. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 45 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 66,00,000 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 72.13% from 98.22% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds to meet funding of working capital requirements and for general corporate expenses.

Aluwind Architectural is a company specializing in designing, building, and installing custom aluminum window and facade systems for various construction projects. They offer a wide range of products like windows, doors, and cladding, catering to architects, builders, and businesses across India. With a presence in major cities like Mumbai and Bangalore, Aluwind Architectural has a growing market share and employs over 178 people (as of September 2023).

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 41.36 crore and net profit of Rs 3.72 crore for the period as on 30 September 2023.

The scrip was listed at Rs 45 at par with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.