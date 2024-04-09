Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Paisalo Digital rallies as board to mull NCDs issue

Image

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Paisalo Digital jumped 5.92% to Rs 85.46 after the NBFC informed that its board is scheduled to meet on Friday, 12 April 2024 to approve allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement basis.
The operations and finance committee of the board of directors will approve the allotment of NCDs.
Paisalo Digital is a Middle Layer, Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Non-Banking Financial Company engaged in providing loans.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Paisalo Digital reported 102.43% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.46 crore on 49.33% rise in total income to Rs 182.59 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paisalo Digital gains as board OKs raising Rs 1,260 cr

Paisalo Digital soars on setting record date for bonus issue

Paisalo Digital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Paisalo Digital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Paisalo Digital Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jyoti Structures completes transmission line project awarded by MPSEZL

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Maruti Suzuki India commissions new vehicle assembly line at Manesar plant

Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sterlite Tech soars on launching QIP issue for equity shares; floor price set at Rs 119/share

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveHinduja GroupGoogle Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon