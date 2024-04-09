Paisalo Digital rallies as board to mull NCDs issue

Paisalo Digital jumped 5.92% to Rs 85.46 after the NBFC informed that its board is scheduled to meet on Friday, 12 April 2024 to approve allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement basis.

Paisalo Digital is a Middle Layer, Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Non-Banking Financial Company engaged in providing loans.

Paisalo Digital reported 102.43% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.46 crore on 49.33% rise in total income to Rs 182.59 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The operations and finance committee of the board of directors will approve the allotment of NCDs.