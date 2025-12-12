Friday, December 12, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE SME Encompass Design India makes a fiery debut

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Encompass Design India was trading at Rs 193.15 on the NSE, a 80.51% premium to the issue price of Rs 107.

The stock listed at Rs 203.30, a 90% premium to the IPO price, and is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over the listing price. It touched a high of Rs 203.30 and a low of Rs 193.15, with 12.37 lakh shares traded on the exchange.

Encompass Design India's IPO was subscribed 2.10 times. The issue opened for bidding on 5 December 2025 and it closed on 9 December 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 101 to Rs 107 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 37,58,400 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements of the company towards purchasing office, interior work and refurbishment; to meet working capital requirements of the company; repayment/ prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Encompass Design India, on 3 December 2025, raised Rs 11.44 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 10.69 lakh shares at Rs 107 per share to 5 anchor investors.

Encompass Design India, operating under the brand name ScaleSauce, builds and scales consumer brands in India, focusing on the home & living and food segments for modern urban consumers. Incorporated in 2010 as a trading enterprise, the company later expanded into e-commerce support services alongside its trading activities. Its core business includes the manufacturing of home and lifestyle products such as bed sheets, curtains, comforters, table linens, and pillow covers, as well as food products, primarily sauces, marketed under its own brands. The company is also engaged in the trading of agro-based products, cotton, and fabrics, and sells other goods through gated market platforms, providing access to niche buyers. As of 30 September 2025, The company has 89 employees on payroll basis.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 28.16 crore and net profit of Rs 5.05 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

