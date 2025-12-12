Friday, December 12, 2025 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Anant Raj Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Anant Raj Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Share India Securities Ltd, Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Copper Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 December 2025.

Anant Raj Ltd spiked 8.79% to Rs 548.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Share India Securities Ltd soared 8.50% to Rs 171.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 64118 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20377 shares in the past one month.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd surged 6.16% to Rs 254.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd gained 5.87% to Rs 523.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd advanced 5.62% to Rs 377. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shilpa Medicare receives initial authorization from Europe for Rotigotine Transdermal Patch

Shakti Pumps wins order of Rs 23.98 cr

Sensex jumps 385 pts; consumer durables shares rally

India-Italy trade engagements spotlight automotive, clean energy, agri-food, sports technologies and connectivity sectors

Vedanta rises after winning Genjana Nickel, Chromium & PGE Block in critical minerals auction

