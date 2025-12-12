Friday, December 12, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India-Italy trade engagements spotlight automotive, clean energy, agri-food, sports technologies and connectivity sectors

India-Italy trade engagements spotlight automotive, clean energy, agri-food, sports technologies and connectivity sectors

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

The India-Italy Business Forum was held in Mumbai on 11 December 2025 during the visit of the Italian Deputy Prime Minister. This visit marked a significant milestone in advancing bilateral economic cooperation between India and Italy. The Forum brought together senior government leaders, industry associations, unicorn founders, and more than 150 Indian and Italian companies. It highlighted India and Italy's shared commitment to strengthening industrial collaboration across priority sectors including Automotive, Waste-to-Energy & Renewables, Sport Technologies, Agri-food, and Connectivity, in alignment with both nations' focus on technology-driven growth and sustainable industrial development.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and DPM Antonio Tajani discussed about expanding trade, enhancing supply chain resilience, promoting technology partnerships, and deepening collaboration in clean mobility, green energy, advanced manufacturing, and food processing. The Forum opened with parallel Sectoral Roundtables and Pitching Sessions featuring focused dialogues on emerging technologies, innovation, and investment models. The sectors included Automotives, Waste to Energy & Renewables, Sports Technologies & Sports Textiles and Agri-food.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vedanta rises after winning Genjana Nickel, Chromium & PGE Block in critical minerals auction

Vedanta rises after winning Genjana Nickel, Chromium & PGE Block in critical minerals auction

BSE SME Methodhub Software makes a shaky start on debut

BSE SME Methodhub Software makes a shaky start on debut

Max India allots 20,000 equity shares under ESOP

Max India allots 20,000 equity shares under ESOP

Indian economic outlook remains well supported, says OPEC

Indian economic outlook remains well supported, says OPEC

RailTel Corp bags Rs 35-cr order from BMC for communication solution

RailTel Corp bags Rs 35-cr order from BMC for communication solution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOMaharashtra Lokyaukta ActDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon