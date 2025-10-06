Monday, October 06, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Manas Polymers and Energies seals a luminous market debut

NSE SME Manas Polymers and Energies seals a luminous market debut

Image

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Manas Polymers and Energies was trading at Rs 146.20 on the NSE, a premium of 80.49% compared with the issue price of Rs 81.

The scrip was listed at Rs 153.90, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 153.90 and a low of Rs 146.20. About 7.12 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Manas Polymers and Energies' IPO was subscribed 1.22 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 September 2025 and it closed on 30 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 76 to Rs 81 per share. The equity shares will list on NSE's SME platform.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 29,04,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of capital expenditure requirements towards setting up of solar power plant, funding of capital expenditure requirements towards purchase of fixed assets and general corporate purpose.

Manas Polymers and Energies has rapidly established itself as a key player in the plastics (PET) and solar energy industries. The company specializes in manufacturing premium food-grade PET preforms, bottles, and closure caps. With a manufacturing facility that utilizes fully automated injection molding technology, it operates at a capacity of 4,000 MT per year, positioning itself for growth as it aims to become the market leader in the PET segment. The companys dedication to high standards and innovative solutions supports the Indian food and beverage industry while also advancing renewable energy initiatives. As of 31 August 2025, the company had a total of 30 employees on its payroll.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 31.54 crore and net profit of Rs 4.29 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

K E C International wins orders worth Rs 1,102 cr

K E C International wins orders worth Rs 1,102 cr

Jindal Stainless unveils its first stainless steel fabrication unit

Jindal Stainless unveils its first stainless steel fabrication unit

Hospital stocks surge on major CGHS rate overhaul

Hospital stocks surge on major CGHS rate overhaul

Abbott India Ltd up for third straight session

Abbott India Ltd up for third straight session

Mphasis Ltd up for third consecutive session

Mphasis Ltd up for third consecutive session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPNobel Price 2025 AnnouncementsLatest News LIVESSC CGL Exam DateBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon