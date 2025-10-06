K E C International wins orders worth Rs 1,102 cr

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,102 crore across various businesses:
Civil: The business has secured a prestigious order for civil and structural works of a 150 MW thermal power plant from a leading private player in India.
Transportation: The business has secured orders in the prestigious Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment under 'Kavach' in India.
Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for supply of towers, hardware & poles in the Americas and the Middle East.
Cables & Conductors: The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market.
