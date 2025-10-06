Abbott India Ltd up for third straight session

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 30500, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.79% in last one year as compared to a 0.9% slide in NIFTY and a 5.5% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.
Abbott India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 30500, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 25018.1. The Sensex is at 81649.92, up 0.55%. Abbott India Ltd has slipped around 1.5% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21756.35, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2333 shares today, compared to the daily average of 10331 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 43.81 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
