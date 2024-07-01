Wipro Ltd spurts 3.3%

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 531.85, up 3.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.81% in last one year as compared to a 24.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.85% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 531.85, up 3.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 24116.5. The Sensex is at 79407.91, up 0.47%. Wipro Ltd has risen around 19.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36157.5, up 2.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 111.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 116.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 534.45, up 3.31% on the day. Wipro Ltd is up 35.81% in last one year as compared to a 24.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.85% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 30.04 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

