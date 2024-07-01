Vedanta Ltd soars 1.73%, Gains for third straight session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 461.85, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 66.07% in last one year as compared to a 24.81% gain in NIFTY and a 57.15% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 461.85, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 24116.5. The Sensex is at 79407.91, up 0.47%. Vedanta Ltd has added around 0.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9814.3, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 220.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 464.35, up 1.55% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 38.02 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

