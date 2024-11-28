NTPC commissions 55 MW of 105 MW Shajapur Solar Project (Unit-1)

NTPC announced that consequent upon successful commissioning and due approvals, first part capacity of 55 MW out of 105 MW Shajapur Solar Project (Unit-1) in Shajapur Solar Park, MP of NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), a stepdown subsidiary of NTPC through its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 29 November 2024.
With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC group has now become 76530.68 MW.
