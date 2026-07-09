NTPC Ltd eases for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 346.75, down 0.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1.55% in last one year as compared to a 5.14% slide in NIFTY and a 6.91% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 346.75, down 0.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 24052.3. The Sensex is at 77018.87, up 0.67%.NTPC Ltd has eased around 1.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38695.65, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 101.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 134.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 347.85, down 0.33% on the day. NTPC Ltd jumped 1.55% in last one year as compared to a 5.14% slide in NIFTY and a 6.91% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 14.6 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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