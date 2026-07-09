CESC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

CESC Ltd is quoting at Rs 163.1, down 0.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is up for a third straight session in a row in last one year as compared to a 5.14% up 0.6%. in NIFTY and a 6.91% down 0.74% in the Nifty Energy index.

CESC Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 163.1, down 0.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 24052.3. The Sensex is at 77018.87, up 0.67%.CESC Ltd has eased around 3.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CESC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38695.65, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.49 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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