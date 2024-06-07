NTPC Ltd rises for third straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 357, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 96.1% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% jump in NIFTY and a 65.12% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 357, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76503.7, up 1.9%. NTPC Ltd has gained around 0.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39339.65, up 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 124.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 197.65 lakh shares in last one month.

NTPC Ltd is up 96.1% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% jump in NIFTY and a 65.12% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 19.41 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

The PE of the stock is 19.41 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

