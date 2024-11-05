Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC partners with RVUNL for joint stake in Chhabra Thermal Power Plant

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
NTPC has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL) for Chhabra Thermal Power Plant on 4 November 2024.

RVUNL has 2320 MW (Stage-1: 4x250 MW Units & Stage-2: 2x660 MW Units) plant at Chhabra and both Parties have mutually agreed to form a 50:50 partnership JV Company which will own and operate the said power plant and also explore opportunities for its capacity expansion.

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

