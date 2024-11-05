Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JK Paper drops as Q2 PAT slips 58% YoY to Rs 129 cr

JK Paper drops as Q2 PAT slips 58% YoY to Rs 129 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

JK Paper fell 1.05% to Rs 452.20 after its consolidated net profit tumbled 57.84% to Rs 128.85 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 305.68 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 1.99% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,682.93 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax decreased by 57.35% to Rs 145.25 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

On half year basis, the companys net profit slumped 52.01% to Rs 296.64 crore on 5.04% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,396.58 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Harsh Pati Singhania, chairman & MD, said, The results have been primarily affected due to continuing high wood cost. Sizeable increase in imports at much lower prices has significantly impacted volume and realisation in the printing & writing and packaging board segment.

 

JK Paper is the market leader in branded copier paper in India and amongst the top producers of coated paper and packaging boards in the country. The company is consistently following a policy of focusing on value added products like copier, bond, security, coated papers, virgin fibre packaging boards, high-end maplitho, food grade papers and boards.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 450 pts lower at 78,300; Nifty at 23,850; Financials, Health drag

supreme court of india

LIVE: SC overrules Allahabad HC order that had quashed UP Board of Madarsa Education Act

Swiggy

Swiggy IPO GMP stays positive ahead of launch: Should you subscribe?

QubeHealth

QubeHealth secures funding for Pre-Series-A, eyes Rs 270 crore valuation

Supreme Court, SC

SC overturns 1978 ruling, strikes down State's power to seize pvt property

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon