Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nxtra enhances its commitment of reducing its carbon footprint

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Signs power-wheeling agreement to source renewable energy for its data centers
Nxtra by Airtel today announced a power-wheeling agreement with Ampln and Amplus Energy to procure an additional 140,208 MWh of renewable energy. With this, Nxtra has enhanced its existing commitment of reducing its carbon footprint through renewable energy sources annually by ~ 99,547 tCO2e.
As per the agreement, AmpIn Energy and Amplus Energy will set up captive solar and wind power plants of 48 MWdc and 24.3 MW, respectively for Nxtra's data centres in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. The 25-year agreements are in line with Nxtra's commitment to achieving its net-zero target of 2031 and further strengthen its credentials as India's largest chain of green data centres in the country.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
This is in addition to Nxtra's multiple other interventions to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its operations by 100% by FY2031. As part of these interventions, Nxtra has accelerated the adoption of green energy across all its operations, put in place energy efficient infrastructure and processes and implemented sustainable business practices at its workplaces.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Milind Soman concludes "Lifelong Green Ride 3.0" from Pune to Bengaluru urging to reduce carbon footprint by choosing transport mode wisely

Nila Spaces Leads the Charge in Making Carbon Neutrality a Practical Goal for Real Estate

Deerika Hypermart expands its Retail Footprint with the opening of its third Hypermarket at Pacific Mall, Ghaziabad

Hexaware on an Expansion Spree; Extends Delivery Footprint with a Center in Bhopal

MMTC-PAMP is India's First Precious Metals Company to have Science-based Emissions Reduction Targets Approved by the SBTi

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 31.64% in the December 2023 quarter

Rites signs MoU with AD Ports Group

Benchmarks continue to trade lower; European mkt declines

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd soars 0.37%, rises for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon