Nxtra enhances its commitment of reducing its carbon footprint

As per the agreement, AmpIn Energy and Amplus Energy will set up captive solar and wind power plants of 48 MWdc and 24.3 MW, respectively for Nxtra's data centres in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. The 25-year agreements are in line with Nxtra's commitment to achieving its net-zero target of 2031 and further strengthen its credentials as India's largest chain of green data centres in the country.

This is in addition to Nxtra's multiple other interventions to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its operations by 100% by FY2031. As part of these interventions, Nxtra has accelerated the adoption of green energy across all its operations, put in place energy efficient infrastructure and processes and implemented sustainable business practices at its workplaces.

Nxtra by Airtel today announced a power-wheeling agreement with Ampln and Amplus Energy to procure an additional 140,208 MWh of renewable energy. With this, Nxtra has enhanced its existing commitment of reducing its carbon footprint through renewable energy sources annually by ~ 99,547 tCO2e.