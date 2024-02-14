Zydus Lifesciences Ltd soars 0.37%, rises for fifth straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 860.95, up 0.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 83.45% in last one year as compared to a 20.24% spurt in NIFTY and a 50.77% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 860.95, up 0.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 21661.9. The Sensex is at 71253.61, down 0.42%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has risen around 20.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18753.95, down 1.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 862.7, up 0.2% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up 83.45% in last one year as compared to a 20.24% spurt in NIFTY and a 50.77% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 32.32 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

